The annual Nodaway County Cattlemen’s Association beef cookoff was held at the Mozingo Lake equestrian campground on May 19. Ten teams competed in three categories: beans, brisket and sirloin tip roast. The meat was provided by the association. The public had the opportunity to sample the delicious offerings after judging was complete.

Debbie and Kenny Driskell and Janette and Doug Padgitt of Valley View BBQ earned first place honors for their beans and sirloin tip roast. The couples are neighbors and decided to team up for the competition.

In the roast category, Bill Driskell placed second and Luke Coffelt placed third. In the beans, Mike Blackney placed second and Jess Driskell and Joe Frueh placed third.

