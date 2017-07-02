South Nodaway

The South Nodaway R-IV Board of Education met on June 21 to conduct the following school district business:

Superintendent Johnnie Silkett went over the 2017-18 budget. The school district will end the 2016-17 year with a 47 percent carryover. The school was able to increase the carryover rate by 16 percent.

The 2017-18 budget will reflect a budgeted negative balance of $18,544. The district is upgrading current facilities and building the Guilford Sports Complex, which should be usable by spring. Silkett estimated there will be 45 percent in carryover monies to use in future facility maintenance. The revenue projected for the 2017-18 school year is $2,643,961.

The state of Missouri indicated that 100 percent of funding will be paid to the district. The expenditures projected for 2017-18 are $2,695,502.

The 2016-17 budget amendments were approved. The exact year-end numbers will be presented at the July meeting. The board approved transfers between funds and possible transfers that need to be made by June 30.

Silkett updated the board on the Guilford Sports Complex. So far, $99,736.93 has been spent on supplies and contractors. The Gladys Rickard Charitable Trust grant has paid for $36,000 of the amount. Lighting for the field was discussed and specs have been given to the contractors for estimates on fencing the ball field.

The board approved trading in the school’s Ford tractor for a used John Deere gator.

Discussion was held on extending the senior trip to four days instead of the current three. If students want to go beyond the mile radius, a petition and financial plan must be made to the board. This will be voted on as part of the second handbook reading at the July 19 board meeting.

The following individuals were hired to fulfill extra duty contracts:

• Jimmy Carter, assistant junior high football coach

• Amy Holtman, assistant junior high basketball coach

The board is reviewing the DESE model of superintendent evaluation.

The tuition rate will stay at $2,200, with $200 for each additional child, for the 2017-18 school year.