The Maryville R-II School Board approved the sale of land and personnel items during the November 15 regular meeting.

The school board approved the sale of 1.8 acres located at the corner of First Street and Vine Street for $157,000 to the City of Maryville for the construction of a new public safety facility.

The resignation of Nita Poppa, ACES office manager, was accepted.

Kyle Hoyt was approved as the high school assistant track coach.

Laura McComb, middle school special education teacher, was reassigned as educational diagnostician.

The following personnel were approved for hire: Jennifer Frederick, elementary paraprofessional; Melissa Kelmel, parent educator; Kyle Blackford, teacher of the visually impaired; Kara Lessman, occupational therapist; and Brianna Beigel, Sadie Kerr and Ryan Laddish, all youth development workers.

An agreement was approved between the district and parents to reimburse transportation to and from the Children’s Center for the Visually Impaired.

All interested candidates who wish to run for the school board positions may file from Tuesday, December 12 to Tuesday, January 16, 2018. The school office will be closed from Friday, December 22 to Tuesday, January 2, 2018.

Diana Closterman, Westbrook and Company, reviewed the audit.

A memo of understanding was approved to build a house on the Northwest Missouri State University farm as the 2018-19 building trades project.

It was approved to appoint Michelle Drake and Dan Billings to the Mozingo Advisory Board.

The school resource officer has opened a Twitter account.

Melissa Coffelt, school nurse, organized a two-day walk-in clinic for staff mammograms.

The Northwest Technical School welding and fabrication class is working on two more arbors for city parks. The culinary arts class catered cupcakes for the New Nodaway Humane Society fundraiser supper and cookies for the Veterans Day assembly.

The maintenance department has aerated and topdressed the football field at the middle school and is putting goals away for the winter. The boilers are working properly this year, however, they have had to install a new gas valve on a rooftop unit and rebuild a motor in another heating unit. They have completed other repairs, mowed for the final time this season and have gotten the snow blade equipment ready for winter.

Maintenance also upgraded the Tech School laundry room, allowing for a standard-size washer and dryer, a new gas line, venting and new electrical and plumbing.

The next regular board meeting will be Wednesday, December 20.