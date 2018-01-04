Area farmers, implement service managers and others are invited to attend an educational workshop on biodiesel blends from 11 am to 1 pm, Monday, January 8 at A&G Restaurant, 208 North Main Street, Maryville. Lunch will be provided.

The presentation by MEG Corp Fuel Consulting will cover the positive economic impact that biodiesel use has on Missouri’s farm economy including storage, handling and best practices for use. Tips for identifying common diesel fuel issues will be given. The workshop is hosted by the Missouri Soybean Association.

To learn more or to RSVP, contact Ryan Gill at 573.391.0194 or rgill@mosoy.org.