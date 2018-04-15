B&G Catering’s motto, “just like Mom used to make,” emphasizes the Sunday after church dinner quality of their meals and the family members who pitch in to complete those meals.

Sisters Pat Giesken and Rose Buholt officially started B&G Catering four and a half years ago.

“Well, we had been doing a few events for family and friends and decided we needed to go into it or stop it,” Buholt said. “So, we decided to go ahead.”

From the ground up, they built a commercial kitchen attached to a garage at Buholt’s home.

“It was go big or go home,” Giesken said. “We paid all of our debts within two years, which surprised us.”

“We originally thought if we could do two events a month, we’d do well,” Buholt said.

“There’s lots of time we don’t get two weekends off in a month,” Giesken said. “We’re definitely not complaining. We’re very blessed to have such a thriving business.”

B&G caters everything, including birthdays, family reunions, golf tournaments and weddings. They average 55 events a year and are a preferred caterer for the Mozingo Lake Conference Center.

This is all part-time as Buholt works for the Department of Social Services Family Support Division and Giesken is retired from Northwest Missouri State University.

B&G has a flexible menu, with whatever the client wants. Families can even have a special family recipe the caterers are willing to make for their event.

“Sometimes they’ll let us keep the recipe,” Giesken said. “Sometimes they want the recipe back.”

Specialities the sisters said everyone enjoys are their homemade rolls and cheesy potatoes. Cost of a basic meal averages $10 to $13 a plate, depending on what the client wants. Costs do go higher.

A lot of their pricing structure depends on the meat market. To alleviate some of the uncertainty, B&G contracts for meat purchases. They already have some for the fall.

Buholt said they have served 17,598 plates to people from 2014 to 2017. Gross sales have increased each year and they have repeat customers and customers make referrals. This makes the sisters want to continue. Two weddings they are catering this year are for families for which they have done other wedding meals.

“There are super nice guys at the board of health,” Buholt said. “If we have a question, they give us an answer right away.”

“As we are a catering business, we’re not open all the time,” Giesken said. “So the health inspector has to make an appointment.”

“We do give back to the community and support by purchasing or donating to the school and the Ravenwood Fall Festival,” Buholt said. “A lot of part-time small businesses can’t afford to do this and we’re lucky to be able to.”

For more information, contact B&G Catering at 660.582.1424 or 660.562.7699, bgcater@grm.net or their Facebook page, B&G Catering.