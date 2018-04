On April 20, area athletes competed at the 2018 Indian Relays held at Tarkio High School. Athletes from Nodaway-Holt competed as part of SHNH, Jefferson and South Nodaway as Platte Valley and North Nodaway and West Nodaway as North-West Nodaway.

Platte Valley junior Clayton Walker sprints down the track in the 100 meter where he placed sixth in the finals with a time of 12.52.

