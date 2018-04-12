Agatha L. “Aggie” Malson, 88, Maryville, formerly of Kansas City, died Tuesday, April 10, 2018, at Maryville Living Center.

Services will be at 10 am, Saturday, April 14 at St. Columba Catholic Church, Conception Jct. Burial will follow at St. Columba Cemetery, Conception. A parish and family rosary will be recited at 5 pm, Friday, April 13 and visitation will follow until 7 pm at St. Columba Church.

Memorials may be made to St. Columba Catholic Church, Conception Jct., or Conception Abbey, Conception.

