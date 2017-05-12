In recognition of National Nurses Week, May 6-12, SSM Health St. Francis Hospital announced recent winners of the DAISY Award For Extraordinary Nurses. Linda Myers, RN, Ali Ackman, RN, and Pat Giffin, RN, have all earned the DAISY Award recognition for their dedication to patients.

Myers’ nomination was from the family member of a patient who wondered if she was Myers’ only patient because of the individualized care she received. The nomination mentioned Myers’ upbeat attitude and how she explained everything, telling the whys of what was happening. The family member said, “I have no words to really explain what is in my heart about the care Mom received on Linda’s watch.”

The nomination for Ackman for the DAISY Award started with “Ali Ackman is an amazing nurse.” Skilled, competent and compassionate were all words used to describe Ackman. The nomination also went on to state “I could not have asked for better care” and “she has that special touch that you, as a patient, need and want.”

The reasons given in Giffin’s nomination for the DAISY Award included her diligence in overseeing the emergency department move to a temporary location, watching the new space renovation to assure it met requirements and staff needs and moving everything back into the remodeled area.

The nomination talked about her ever-present smile, “even the times she is here until 9 or 10 pm.” It also spoke of her support in the emergency department working with patients, stripping beds and remaking them for the next patient. “No job is too big or too small for Pat to handle.” Giffin’s professionalism was cited, not only to the patients but also to the staff along with her medical knowledge, her kindness and sincerity to everyone – “you can definitely tell she is not here at SSM for the money. She is a true role model!”

Myers is a nurse on the medical/surgical unit, Ackman serves as an obstetrical nurse while Giffin is the nurse manager of the emergency and respiratory therapy departments at St. Francis.

“These nurses are certainly worthy recipients of our DAISY Award,” Debbie Hoffman, vice president of patient services, said. “It’s so nice to see peers recognized for their professionalism, clinical skill and compassion.”

Each quarter, a nurse is selected by the SSM Health St. Francis nursing quality council to receive the DAISY Award. At a presentation given in front of the nurse’s colleagues, physicians, patients and family, the honoree receives a certificate commending her or him for being an extraordinary nurse. The honoree also receives a sculpture titled “A Healer’s Touch,” hand-carved by artists of the Shona Tribe in Africa.

Patients, visitors, employees and providers may nominate any SSM Health nurse for the DAISY Award. Contact the community relations office at 660.562.7933 for details.

