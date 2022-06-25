At the June 8 West Nodaway Board of Education meeting, Superintendent Mitch Barnes gave the board members information and asked them to consider school protection officers.

The State of Missouri allows schools to have school protection officers under Title XI Education and Libraries, Chapter 160.

The school district may designate one or more elementary or secondary school teachers or administrators as the school protection officer.

“The responsibilities and duties of a school protection officer are voluntary and shall be in addition to the normal responsibilities and duties of the teacher or administrator. Any compensation for additional duties relating to service as a school protection office shall be funded by the local school district, with no state funds used for such purpose.”

The person is authorized to carry concealed firearms or a self-defense spray device. The officer shall not permit any firearm or device out of his or her personal control while on school property. If the officer violates this, they may be removed immediately and subject to employment termination proceedings.

The person needs to make the request in writing to become a school safety officer to the superintendent. They will also need to submit proof of a valid concealed carry endorsement or permit.

All teachers and administrators wanting to become a school protection officer must complete a training program of 120 hours, Barnes said.

No one can be designated as a school protection officer, unless they have completed the training program approved by the director of the department of public safety.

The school district must, within 30 days, notify, in writing, the director of public safety. Information on the individuals is not considered public information and is not subject to a request for public records.

Before designating a school protection officer, the school board shall hold a public hearing on whether to allow such designation. Notice of the hearing will be published at least 15 days before the date of the hearing in a newspaper of general circulation within the city or county in which the school district is located.

The school protection officers will be selected in a closed school board meeting, with only the school board, superintendent and county sheriff knowing the identity of the school protection officer, Barnes said.