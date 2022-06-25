The Nodaway County Ambulance District met for their monthly meeting June 8. The sales tax payment for the month was confirmed to be $125,665.72, an almost one percent increase from the year before and a nine percent increase from 2020.

The Burlington Jct., Ravenwood, Maryville and Hopkins rescue squads had no news to report. The Tri-C Rescue Squad would like to purchase a Sawzall at around $200. The decision was tabled.

The bills to be paid were presented, and there was discussion of why they were so high. The board unanimously agreed to pay the bills.

The director of operations report was given, with the presentation of the sales tax payment, informing the board that Darin Lane Huitt was released from probation, the new Tri-C rescue truck arrived and is anticipated to go into service sometime in July. The possibility of paid time off is a possible option instead of vacation and sick time. The board will discuss with legal counsel. It was noted two new full time paramedics have been hired.

There was discussion on vacation time being carried over versus being paid out. This was approved by the board as long as the vacation time is used before the end of December 2022. A hardship request was discussed during the closed session. It was requested to order another pallet of 911 signs to be used in the county. The board unanimously agreed to purchase more 911 signs.

The board unanimously agreed that breast cancer awareness shirts can be sold and worn again this year. Last year $2,434 was raised and donated to the St. Francis Foundation.

The Medicaid/Medicare adjustment of $9,962.88 was unanimously approved. It was also approved for invoices to be sent for collections of $14,753.11.

The board unanimously voted to grant a longevity payment of $320 and a $550 performance incentive to Dan Noland. They approved a 14¢ merit raise and a performance incentive of $400 to Timaley Rich. The board also approved an $820 longevity payment and a $425 performance incentive to Bill Florea.