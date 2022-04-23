West Nodaway junior and senior high students were provided with a unique learning opportunity at the Alumni Career Fair on April 14.

Eight alumni, who graduated from 1995 to 2013, came to talk to the students about their careers and educational choices since high school. The students were broken down into eight groups with each attending four breakout sessions.

At the end of the event, everyone gathered into the high school gym. The presenters answered questions from school counselor, Lori Snead, who helped arrange the event. The students were also able to ask questions.

The alumni career fair was the brainchild of Snead and Nicki Honan, agriculture instructor. Also helping them coordinate the event was Shayli Larabee.

The eight presenters were friendly and informative in their breakout sessions. The jobs represented included a Rock Creek Wind Farm assistant wind site supervisor, University of Missouri Extension faculty in 4-H development, Velociti, Inc. senior account executive and account manager, Haven of Rest Salon owner and operator, Isaiah Bragg Insurance Agency owner, a Compass Dental dental hygienist and Purina Mills material replenish planner who is also the owner of Treasure Gardens.