Vera Holder, 58, Maryville, passed away on February 5, 2022, at Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph.

Vera Holder is a child of God and a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She passed into the next realm unwillingly because there were more good works to do. Her widower survives of the home and is so thankful for the many friends she has. Vera was a serious scriptorian, studying her King James Bible, Book of Mormon and other scripture. She has complete faith that Jesus Christ is her Savior and is ready for His return.

Graveside service: 2 pm, Friday, February 11 at Oak Hill Cemetery in Maryville under the care of Price Funeral Home.

Memorial service: 1 pm, Saturday, February 12 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 1721 S Munn Ave. in Maryville.