William Vernon Welch, 94, Maryville, passed from this life on Tuesday, March 15, 2022, at the Mosaic Medical Center in Maryville.

Bill was born on August 30, 1927, in Parnell, the fourth of nine children to Frank I. and Christine B. Waldeier Welch.

Bill farmed all his life in the area. He was a member of the St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Parnell, and also of the St. Gregory’s Catholic Church, Maryville.

The family will receive friends starting at 7 pm, Friday, March 18, 2022, at the St. Gregory’s Catholic Church, Maryville, and the parish and family Rosary will follow.

Funeral Mass will be at 10:30 am, on Saturday, March 19, 2022, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Parnell. It was Bill’s wish to be cremated after the service.

Services are under the direction of the Bram Funeral Home, Maryville.

Memorials can be directed to the St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Parnell, or to St. Gregory’s Catholic Church, Maryville.