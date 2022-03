Trudy Oglesby Reynolds, Wathena, KS, formerly from Maryville, died December 30, 2021.

She was born to Vilas Oglesby and Shirley Samson Oglesby Reynolds on October 25, 1951.

Visitation will be at 1 pm, Saturday, March 26, 2022, the funeral will follow at 2 pm, at the Bram Funeral Home, Maryville.

Inurnment will follow at the Oak Lawn Cemetery, Ravenwood.

Visit bramfuneralhome.com to see the full obituary.