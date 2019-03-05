The National Society of Leadership and Success at Northwest will have Whitnee Ice as one of its guest speakers this semester.

She will be speaking at 6 pm, Wednesday, March 13 in the CJT building on Northwest Missouri State’s campus.

Whitnee, a student at Northwest, was diagnosed with Ehlers-Danlos syndrome her freshman year of high school. This disease causes her skin to become fragile and can cause pain in her muscles and bones.

She will talk to Northwest students about having a positive outlook on life and how to become leaders for the future.