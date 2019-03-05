The Maryville Public Library is taking donations of used books for the Spring Used Book Sale the entire month of March. Donations may be brought to the cart in the library’s north lobby.

The library will accept clean, gently used and in good condition hardback and paperback books, DVDs, audiobook CDs and music CDs for all ages.

Book Nibblers, for infants to age three, will be from 9:45 to 10:15 am, Thursday, March 14. The child must be accompanied by a parent or caregiver.

The library is located at 509 North Main Street, Maryville. For more information, call 660.582.5281.