Stop by the parks’ overlook between 10 am and noon, Sunday, August 6, to visit with park staff and discover a few new incredible insects.

Insects are incredible! They come in all shapes, sizes and colors, and do every kind of job you can imagine.

This program is free and open to the public. In the event of rain, it will be canceled.

Weston Bend State Park is located at 16600 Highway 45 North near Weston. For more information, call the park at 816.640.5443.