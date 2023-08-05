The public is invited to support the Singing Spoofhounds of Maryville High School and join its Vocal Music Booster Club for Tailgate Trivia at 8:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 6.

The event takes place outside, under the stars, and features 10 rounds of fun trivia action. Participants are encouraged to bring snacks, lawn chairs, blankets and park vehicles in a reserved parking stall with their teams.

Register a team of four to six individuals for only $75 at forms.gle/ACrWgB71bNaz7tzv6. All proceeds go to support vocal music activities at Maryville High School.