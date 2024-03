Maryville Spoofhound Freshman Kedrick Watkins wrapped up his first high school wrestling season on February 21 in Columbia at Mizzou Arena. Watkins, wrestling in the 165 weight division in Class 2, started off against Evan Winters of St. Genevieve, losing 12-3. His next match was an 11-2 loss against Landon Commons of Seneca, pictured.