At the February 5 Hopkins City Council meeting, discussion was held on various financial considerations the city is facing.

Alderman Allan Thompson had taken the 2023 financial report and divided it by 12 for monthly averages. He is concerned about expenses outpacing incoming revenues. He wants the city to moderate spending. He was also wanting to know what account the $10,000 audit bill was pulled from. It was the general revenue account.

Revenue for January 2024 was down from 2023 in all categories. The water, sewer and trash receipts were $15,809.88 this year versus $20,809.22 in 2023. Taxes varied from $55,865.15 in 2023 to $50,397.12 this year.

The Chevrolet pickup won’t go into reverse. Water Operator Chris Bird doesn’t believe the $3,000 cost of putting in a new transmission is worthwhile for the pickup. Discussion was held with thoughts on selling the pickup. It was tabled until the March 4 city council meeting.

Discussion was held on whether the water bill mailing should be on postcards or letters. Postcards don’t always make it through the postal system. If the cards aren’t received, then utility payments are not made to the city in a timely manner. No decision was made.

The audit still hasn’t been received. City Clerk Teddy Phipps will call this week.

An estimate of $14,430 from Midwest Homes & Restoration, Mound City, for the vinyl siding on the Community Center damaged by hail on the south side was approved. The damaged west side will be repaired reusing the good siding from the south as the west is not damaged as much as the south. Bird said the insurance will pay for 1,300 square feet.