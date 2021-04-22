Virgil G. Carmichael, 94, Maryville, died Tuesday, April 20, 2021, at his home.

He was born March 30, 1927, in Pickering, to John M. and Pearl B. Damgar Carmichael. He attended the Sunrise School.

On September 10, 1949, he married Geneva Margueritte Neely in Pickering.

Mr. Carmichael’s body has been cremated under the care of Price Funeral Home. A graveside service and military funeral honors will be held at 11 am, Saturday, April 24 at Nodaway Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 10 to 11 am at Nodaway Memorial Gardens.

Memorials may be made to the First United Methodist Church of Maryville.

Online condolences may be made to pricefuneralhomemaryville.com.