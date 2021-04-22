Katherine Irene Sportsman Rowlett, 68, St. Joseph, died Monday, April 19, 2021, at Carriage Square, St. Joseph.

She was born October 6, 1952, in St. Joseph, to Clifford Raymond and Edith Irene Murphy Sportsman. She graduated from Nodaway-Holt R-VII High School, Graham.

Ms. Rowlett was a daycare provider having operated her own daycare service in Maryville for many years.

Ms. Rowlett’s body has been cremated under the care of Bram Funeral Home, Maryville.

A memorial visitation will be held from 6-8 pm, Friday, April 23, at Bram Funeral Home.

Memorials to help with final expenses can be directed to: gofund.me/bf362523.

