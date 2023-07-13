Beverly Jayne Ward Bird, 96, Maryville, died Saturday, July 8, 2023.

She was born May 10, 1927, in Burlington Jct., to Elmer Ware Johnson and Ruth Boyer Johnson. She graduated from Maryville High School in 1945 and from Northwest Missouri State Teachers College, Maryville, in 1949.

On September 21, 1951, she married William H. Ward at the First Christian Church in Maryville. He preceded her in death on December 24, 1979. On December 28,1983, she married Byron Erman Bird. He died November 29, 2011.

Mrs. Bird worked for St. Joseph Light and Power Company for five years. She retired in 1983 after working 17 years for LMP Steel and Wire Company.

She was a member of the First United Methodist Church, United Methodist Women, Chapter KP, PEO Sisterhood, Daughters of the American Revolution, Daughters of the Union Veterans of the Civil War, and Alpha Sigma Alpha Alumni Chapter. She served on the Maryville Library Board and the City Cemetery Board for several years. She was a volunteer driver for the American Cancer Society Road to Recovery Program as well as Meals on Wheels.

A private family burial was in Miriam Cemetery, Maryville.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Maryville First United Methodist Church and the Maryville Public Library.

Online condolences may be left at pricefuneralhome.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of Prices Funeral Home, Maryville.