Nate Jeter took over the role of Nodaway-Holt’s high school principal on July 1, with Mike Hollingsworth becoming the district’s superintendent.

Jeter graduated from Nodaway-Holt in 2006, and would go on to earn a bachelor’s of science in biology from Peru State College, Peru, NE, as well as his master of science in biology at Northwest Missouri State University. For the past six years, Jeter has been a high school teacher at Tarkio High School and before that he was an environmental compliance/regulatory specialist for the Kansas Department of Health and Environment. Jeter and his wife, Sarah, just welcomed their first child on May 3.

“I am beyond excited for the opportunity to be a part of a great school and a great district. Furthermore, I am very much looking forward to joining the faculty and students at Nodaway-Holt, as we continue to build upon the standard of success they have established,” Jeter said.

Hollingsworth is looking forward to this new era at Nodaway-Holt.

“Mr. Jeter brings a tremendous amount of enthusiasm and dedication to the district, and is committed to ensuring the success of all students. He will be a great asset to the district and community, and I am delighted to have him be a part of the Nodaway-Holt family once again,” Hollingsworth said.