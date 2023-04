The Maryville Public Library is offering a used book sale during library hours, Wednesday, April 19 through Saturday, April 22.

The Wednesday through Friday sale will be from 10 am through 5:30 pm in the library basement. The Saturday sale will be from 10 am through 2:30 pm in the basement. It will be $5 per sack day. All leftover books will be free on Monday, April 24.