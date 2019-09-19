The 2019-2020 United Way of Nodaway County annual campaign official began September 1 with a monetary goal of $76,000.

The funds will be used to help benefit the following Nodaway County partner agencies: The Source Medical Center, The Ministry Center, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Nodaway County, Nodaway County Community Building, Nodaway County School Nurses, Nodaway County 4-H Council, Nodaway County Senior Center, Education and Recreation for Adults with Disabilities, Girl Scouts of NE Kansas and NW Missouri, Pony Express Council Boy Scouts, Health Emergency Lifeline Program, Lettuce Dream and Community Services, Inc.

“Due to budget cuts for many of our partner agencies, it’s more important than ever to support our local organizations. United Way of Nodaway County is an easy way to donate to several different local organizations, and the best part, all the funds raised by United Way of Nodaway County stay right here in Nodaway County,” Ben Lipiec, United Way of Nodaway County president, said.

Campaign flyers will hit Nodaway County mailboxes during the week of September 23 and will include pledge cards.

Donors may pledge or contribute funds by sending payment to PO Box 164, Maryville, MO 64468 or online at nodawayunited.org.