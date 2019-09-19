The West Nodaway R-I Board of Education met in open and two closed sessions on September 11 to handle the following school district business.

In closed session, the board took the following actions:

• Amended Lisa Filley’s contract to have her work for 3.25 hours per day and 16.25 hours per week to teach preschool and assist with early childhood special education students.

• Approved Colton Blay’s junior high/high school cross country coach contract with Bill Blay serving as assistant coach. The North Nodaway Board of Education will also need to approve.

• Approved Brandon Phipps as varsity girls basketball coach with Denny Fast and Tessa Lightner to serve as assistant coaches.

• Approved Mitch Barnes as junior high girls basketball coach with Denny Fast and Steve Marriott to serve as assistant coaches.

“We have decided to move in this direction for the best interest of our students and these programs moving forward from this point into the future and also for the best interest of our school district moving forward,” Superintendent Shannon Nolte said.

In open session, Nolte told the board revisions will be made to the current year’s budget in October when Board Secretary Cheryl Adkins has mastered the new software the district is using.

The school’s LED lighting upgrade will be completed in December with Coenen Electric, Maryville. David Hoyt is still working on the drainage around the property to facilitate improvements to the parking lots and to prevent runoff from entering the building.

Memorandums of Understanding were signed for the following:

• Springfield Public School District’s Launch program, which offers online classes for West Nodaway students.

• Nodaway County Children’s Division to allow for reimbursement of Foster Care students’ transportation costs.

The district will stay in the Area Cooperative for Educational Services. The board approved the Missouri model for the Special Education Local Compliance plan.

The first reading was made on 14 board policies and regulations. The second reading and approval will be made at the October meeting.

The board approved paying half of the cost for employee wellness screenings for employees who are not covered under the free insurance screening. The plan is to hold the wellness screenings during the November professional development day.

A West Nodaway alumnus donated wind energy kits to be used in the ag science class.