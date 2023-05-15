United Electric officials Amy Zeigler and James Bagley celebrated with the Maryville High School’s Spoofy Beans team upon the arrival of the new electric cook stove and refrigerator. Those pictured are Spoofy Beans team mates: Emily Davis, Lindsey Browning, Jacob Strunk, Kairi Marsh, UEC’s Amy Zeigler and Bagley, Brody Ware, Calvin Vore, Aaron Losh, Anna Boothman, team mentors Kallie Gaarder, Chloe Nielson and Avery Derr. Candace Boeh, MHS teacher, noted, “We are so appreciative of United’s generous contributions to Spoofy Beans. We are beyond grateful for their support in providing opportunities for our students to learn employment skills necessary to become active citizens in society.”