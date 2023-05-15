North Star Advocacy Center was recently awarded a $5,000 grant from Home State Health / Ambetter Health. Mona Desmond and Jeff Holman, Home State Health and Ambetter Health representatives present the $5,000 mock check to Executive Director Linda Mattson, along with staff members, Wyatt Williams, Sherry Brown, Meghann Kosman and Cindy Lemar watchng.

The grant will be used to provide necessities for victims of domestic violence and sexual assault. North Star provides free, confidential services to people in Atchison, Gentry, Holt, Nodaway and Worth counties.