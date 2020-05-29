Nodaway County Health Department Administrator, Tom Patterson, announces two additional individuals in Nodaway County, Missouri have tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19). There are now fourteen confirmed cases for Nodaway County. Eleven of the fourteen cases are no longer in isolation.

The affected individuals are a male between 30-39 years of age and a female between 20-29 years of age, and residents of Nodaway County. The individuals are isolated in a private residence.

If you have not been contacted by the health department, then you are not considered a close contact and not at risk.

The health department urges the public to practice social distancing by maintaining six (6) feet of separation, to limit in-person interactions, and to practice good handwashing and hygiene. Please avoid touching your face. Please clean phones, devices, and contact surfaces frequently.

If you are sick, particularly with a fever and a cough, or shortness of breath, please call your health care provider before visiting for guidance regarding symptoms and next steps.