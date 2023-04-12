High school senior Truett Haer of Maryville High School has been selected for the 2023 Missouri Scholars 100, a statewide program that honors 100 of Missouri’s top academic students in the graduating class of 2023.

Students will be recognized at a luncheon at the Holiday Inn Executive Center in Columbia, on Sunday, April 30. The announcement was made by Bryan Grow, assistant principal at Maryville High School. Haer is the son of Jason and Tiffani Haer.

“The award is humbling because there are other classmates that are deserving. I am grateful for being selected and am proud that some of the hard work that I’ve put into my studies has paid off,” noted Haer.

Missouri Scholars 100 is a program sponsored by the Missouri Association of Secondary School Principals. Schools across Missouri were invited to nominate candidates for this statewide recognition. The selection is based primarily on a formula using the student’s grade point average and ACT or SAT score. Each student nominated had first to meet the criteria of an “Academic Decathlon,” which included 10 events designed to ensure the student’s academic strength. The student must have a minimum GPA of 3.750, a minimum ACT score of 29, or a minimum SAT score of 1,280, be ranked in the upper 10 percent of the class and take high-level courses in mathematics, science, English and foreign language. The student must also have excellent attendance, be an exemplary school citizen, and be involved in the school activity program.

Clark Mershon, executive director of the principals’ association, said, “The Missouri Scholars 100 Program is one of the premier academic recognition programs in the country. It is truly a celebration of learning. Students selected for this program have taken a rigorous course of study and maintained the highest academic standards.”