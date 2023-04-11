The South Nodaway School District is currently expecting new band uniforms to wear beginning this fall.

Band Director Tamra Nally has ordered 55 uniforms in a variety of sizes for SN seventh through 12th graders as suggested by Stanbury Uniforms, Brookfield. The uniforms will be worn at performances at home football games, parades and various concerts. Nally plans to keep the tux jackets of the old uniforms and sell the other parts.

The new uniforms are replacing the current 24-year-old band uniforms. Nally said the new uniforms, which are traditional, yet have an updated look, should last for the next two decades.

“The total amount of each individual uniform is $565,” Nally said. “Approximately half of our 7th to 12th graders are involved in the band program. The South Nodaway Band has a strong tradition of excellence in Northwest Missouri and is one of the most visible band programs in our region. Our goal is to continue to provide our students and community with the best musical experiences possible. Any donation would be greatly appreciated to help offset the cost of this project.”

For more information, contact SN at 660.652.3727. Checks for tax deductible donations can be made out to the South Nodaway Band and mailed to the band at 209 Morehouse Street, Barnard, MO 64423.