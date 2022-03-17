Wilbur Leo Long, 77, Elmo, died Tuesday, March 15, 2022, at home.

He was born December 3, 1944, on the family farm near Maryville to Wilbur and Helen Ulmer Long. He graduated from the Burlington Jct. high school in 1963.

On July 29, 1964, he married Carol Anne Porter in Burlington Jct.

Mr. Long’s body has been cremated. Memorial services will be at 11 am, Friday, March 18 at the United Methodist Church, Burlington Jct. No formal visitation is planned. The burial will follow at the Ohio Cemetery, Burlington Jct.

Memorials are suggested to the Elmo Community Betterment Club or a charity of the donor’s choice.

