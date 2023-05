The 13th Annual Dennis Frost Memorial Clean-up Day will be held from 8 am to noon, Saturday, May 20 for the residents of the Tri-C Community of Clyde, Conception and Conception Jct. and surrounding area. It is sponsored by the Tri-C Cart.

Tires and siding are not accepted. Freewill donations are accepted. For questions, call 660.944.2488.