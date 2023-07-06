The Maryville Tourism Committee met June 21 for the first time since March 15.

New at-large committee member Mike Zech was introduced to other board members.

La Chic Salon Owner Jennifer Gillespie addressed the group about the plight of small businesses dealing with inflation, higher prizes and gas prices. She said small businesses are entertaining the visitors to Mozingo Lake Recreation Park and Northwest Missouri State University.

“People come to a small town for an experience,” Gillespie said. “Small businesses provide that.”

Nodaway County Economic Development Director Josh McKim said NCED had a survey sent to small businesses but has not been receiving responses. He said responses are necessary to determine actions to take.

Keitha Clapp, owner of Maryville Florists, applied for a $5,000 tourism grant to put a mural on the side of her business. The mural would be a tremendous asset to Maryville tourism, said Tourism Director DeAnn Davison. However, she wants to wait on a decision until more information is available.

Maryville received a $10,000 Missouri Tourism grant for the Visit Maryville website. The website rebuild will cost $30,000.

Davison discussed the “Visit Maryville Organizational Assessment” provided by Kimberlin, O’Dell and Associates, Springfield, from a visit on April 30.

Highlights of the recommendations include:

• Keep expanding the assets and programming at Mozingo.

• Increase incentives to attract a more upscale hotel and expand the Cobblestone Inn and Suites.

• To increase incremental overnight visitation to the city and county, the budget must be increased.

• The city and county should negotiate county financial participation and county tourism committee representation as soon as possible.

• Maryville should consider combining the staff and budget of tourism and Mozingo Lake Recreation Park’s Conference Center. If not combined, they should at least be coordinated under the tourism director.

• Consider renaming ‘Visit Maryville’ if Nodaway County decides to support financially. Also, representation on the tourism committee should be addressed, including Nodaway County, hotel representation, marketing and other professionals.

• Make a two-to-three year strategic plan.

• Subscribe to Smith Travel Research STR Reports. It will tell how many rooms are occupied in Maryville, by day. It determines the impact of special events in Maryville, including festivals and football weekends. The cost is $3,000 per year.

• A detailed and comprehensive calendar of events on the website.

• Conduct a visitor profile study to identify Maryville’s current overnight visitor to help guide marketing efforts.

• Direct phone number and/or toll-free number for visitors to call the tourism director.

• Remove Downtown Maryville responsibilities from the tourism director.

• Generate private revenue through selling advertising and sponsorships on the website and in a visitor guide. The guide should be made available in local hotels, restaurants and retailers.

• Consider other possible revenue sources including funds from the city’s general revenue, a restaurant tax and/or a tax or fee on RV sites and campsites.

It would seem Kimberlin, O’Dell and Associates did not understand the difference between the retailer-driven Make It Maryville group which includes retailers throughout Nodaway County and the economic development organization Downtown Maryville, which serves the eight block downtown area. The firm recommended the two organizations merge marketing efforts.

City Manager Greg McDanel gave a presentation on upcoming projects the city is looking at undertaking.