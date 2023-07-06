Organizers of the 2023 Nodaway County 4-H and FFA Livestock Show and Sale, July 12 – 13, invite all who support agriculture to their events held at the Community Building.

The livestock shows begin at 8 am, Wednesday, July 12 and continue until the Premium Supper and Sale at 5 pm, Thursday, July 13. Livestock being shown and judged are swine, small animals, goats, sheep, cattle including beef heifers and steers as well as dairy; rabbits and poultry. Hams and bacon entries will also be judged.

The show chair is Jackie Carlson.

Caden Farnan, sale chairman, issued an invitation to all to come support the 4-H and FFA members from the county by participating in the premium and/or add-on auction after the appreciation supper. Live animals will be present during the auction, which will kick off at 6 pm.

Any supporter of youth in agriculture may add-on dollars to any exhibitors’ animal in the auction, prior to the sale or at the conclusion of the auction. They will not be announced during the sale but will receive recognition with the total dollars they gave at a later time.

The buyers of the hams and bacon exhibits will take possession of those items immediately following the auction.

“Once again, we would like to thank you for your continued support of the 4-H and FFA youth of Nodaway County,” noted Carlson and Farnan. “We hope you are able to attend the 2023 Nodaway County Show and Sale.”