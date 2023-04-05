The Maryville Tourism Committee, March 15, the first meeting since December 2022, elected officers for the upcoming year.

Josh McKim was re-elected president. Jordyn Greenhaw was elected vice-president. Neither was at the meeting.

University representative Greg Hansen had been approached by the Maryville High School after-prom committee about renting Hughes Fieldhouse. The after-prom committee is not covered under the school district’s insurance so that group had to buy event insurance.

The opening times and staff make the center available for programs. Maryville leaders’ causes can use the field house to promote tourism, economic development and enhance the quality of life. Hansen said the fieldhouse usage is approximately 30 percent athletics, 40 percent Northwest Missouri State University and 30 percent community.

After discussion with Emily Groumoutis, after-prom parent committee, by phone. The tourism committee decided to put the matter back into City Manager Greg McDanel’s court because they didn’t think it was a tourism committee decision.

In Director DeAnn Davison’s report, she said she had made an agreement with Tracy Kimberlin and Kathleen O’Dell, independent consultants, to perform an organizational assessment in Maryville, Thursday, March 30 and Friday, March 31. Davison is setting up appointments with stakeholders. Hansen will give them a tour of Hughes Fieldhouse and Chamber Director Becky Albrecht will give them a driving tour of Maryville.

The town’s wayfinding signage specifications are being put together for a construction RFP to be issued in early spring.