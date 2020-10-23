By Kathryn Rice

The time is now for people ages 55 and better to take a look at The Estates of Maryville, a Vintage Cooperative Community by Ewing Properties.

The planning phase for the 24-unit estate is still underway with future homeowners getting the opportunity to decide many of the amenities of the community for active seniors. Shareholders will have the luxury of home ownership and enjoy it maintenance free, both inside and out.

The homes will range between 1,400 to 2,000 square feet with four floor plans available and two different looks for each. Each will have a two-car garage, front and back covered patios and luxury designs throughout the open floor plan. The community will have a private gate entrance for security and will be located west of Northwest Missouri State University and south of Donaldson Westside Park on North Country Club Road.

Ground breaking is projected to be this year before Thanksgiving, which still gives interested parties the benefit of adding the custom touches they want to their home and community.

Members will be surrounded by like-minded individuals with the opportunity to govern the day-to-day operation of the community. Still to be decided is whether members will have private gardens or a community garden. Features of the clubhouse are a pickleball court, fitness center, great room with a fireplace, full kitchen, a room that will seat 50 for family dinners, etc. and an outdoor pool.

Member meetings have started where the future neighbors can get to know one another and enjoy the lost art of community and neighboring.

Grandchildren can visit but are not allowed as permanent residents.

The cooperative community will have someone to look in while neighbors are away to water plants, take care of the mail and other services.

Ewing Properties was founded in 2003 by Northwest graduates Jeff and Tina Ewing. The Ewings are taking this opportunity to give back to the community where they spent their university years.

More information is available on Facebook at The Estates of Maryville: A Vintage Cooperative or at the vintagecooperatives.com website.

For more information or to set up an appointment, contact Teresa Gustafson at 660.541.1478 or teresa@ewingprop.com, or Kim Stiens at 660.541.2662 or kim@ewingprop.com.