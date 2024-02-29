Norma L. “Tillie” Snyder, 91, Barnard, died Thursday, February 22, 2024.

She was born July 25, 1932, in Skidmore, to Frank and Minnie Hitchcock Messner. She attended school in Graham, and was a lifelong Northwest Missouri resident.

On June 19, 1949, she married Billy Snyder. He preceded her in death in 2004, after 55 years of marriage.

Mrs. Snyder was a homemaker. She had waitressed in several local cafés, and had sold Avon for years.

Services were Thursday, February 29 at the First Christian Church, Barnard. The burial was in the Barnard Masonic Cemetery, also of Barnard.

Memorials are suggested to the First Christian Church, Barnard, or the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, at LLS.org.

