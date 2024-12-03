Northwest Missouri State University’s Department of Fine and Performing Arts will host its 49th Yuletide Feaste with an elegant royal meal and performances by the Madraliers chamber choir, the Royale Brass Quintet and the Renaissance Recorder Consort.

The Feaste begins at 6:30 pm, Friday, December 6, and Saturday, December 7, in the JW Jones Student Union Ballroom.

Tickets are $50 and can be purchased online at nwmissouri.edu/finearts/music/ yuletide.htm. Attendance is limited to 320 guests each evening, and all tickets are for reserved seating. No tickets will be sold at the door.

“One of the many wonderful traditions at Northwest is the annual Yuletide Feaste,” Dr. Adam Zrust, an assistant professor of music and director of the Madraliers, said. “As always, there will be merriment, laughter, great food and excellent music.”

At the Yuletide Feaste, guests celebrate Christmas through the evening’s festivities, highly stylized after the holiday traditions of old England. The menu, performances and decorations are reminiscent of 16th-century Tudor England.

The menu includes wassail, bacon bleu cheese and cranberry cheeseball with pecans, carved steamship with au jus and horseradish sauce, slow roasted pork loin with winter fruit and port sauce, roasted parsnips and sweet potatoes with sweet pecan drizzle, green beans with mushroom and bacon and pumpkin mousse with bittersweet chocolate sauce and ginger caramel crunch.

The Madraliers is a select ensemble that performs music spanning from the 16th century through contemporary composers.