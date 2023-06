Northwest Missouri State University alumni and friends are invited to enjoy fun at the ballpark this summer during two annual events.

All alumni and friends are invited to Northwest Night at the St. Joseph Mustangs at 7 pm, Saturday, June 3, and Northwest Day at the Kansas City Royals at 1:10 pm, Sunday, July 30.

For more information about these events, contact the Northwest Alumni Association at 660.562.1248 or by emailing alumni@nwmissouri.edu.