Vacation Bible School is a summertime tradition and the following Nodaway County churches are undertaking the fun and enjoyable way to spread the word of God.

• June 5-9 – Graham Union Church “Keepers of the Kingdom” VBS, 5:30 to 7:30 pm. It’s for ages prekindergarten through sixth grade. The program and a cookout begins at 10:30 am, Sunday, June 11. For more information, contact Jackie Cochenour, 319.571.7405.

• June 12-16 – Ravenwood Christian Church VBS “Keepers of the Kingdom” from Answers in Genesis, students entering kindergarten this fall through students entering seventh grade, 9 am to noon. There is no cost but students are welcome to bring love gifts which will be given to Alpha Christian Children’s Home in Perry, KS. Preregister or for more information, email vbsrcc@gmail.com.

• June 19-23 – Clearmont Baptist Church Vacation Bible School “Finding Jonah: You can Run but You can’t Hide” for grades prekindergarten through eighth grade, 1 to 4 pm. Explore the story of Jonah and discover how God gave Jonah a second chance with songs, art projects and activities. There are two bus routes to take children to and from VBS each day. To register, visit church Facebook page or online at vbsmate.com/evens/CBCFamily/ 27037.

• June 25-27 – First United Methodist Church, 102 North Main Street, Maryville. Sunday, 5:30 pm, All Church Ice Cream social following with 6 to 8 pm, VBS; Monday and Tuesday, 5:30 pm, meal, RSVP to 660.582.4821; followed by VBS, 6 to 8 pm. Ages three and four must be accompanied by an adult; VBS is for kindergarten to fourth grades. To register, call the church office at 660.582.4821.

• July 10-12 – First Baptist Church Kids Camp, “On the Case,” for prekindergarten through fourth grade.

• July 10-12 – Burlington Jct. Christian Church, “Twist and Turn” VBS, for ages prekindergarten through sixth grade, supper provided, 5 to 8 pm. There will be classic games, new games and more.

• July 10-14 – St. Gregory Barbarigo VBS, “Summer with the Saints,” for prekindergarten through fourth grade, faith and fun, games, music, scripture, crafts and more. St. Gregory is located at 315 South Davis Street, Maryville. Register by calling 660.582.3833 or stgregorysvbs@gmail.com. Fee is $15 per child.

• July 17-20 – St. Joseph Catholic Church, Parnell, VBS is for age kindergarten through sixth grade, 6 to 7:30 pm. There will be a snack and drink, activities, games and great discussion. For further details and to sign up, call Julia Judd at 816.244.2358.

• July 19-21 – Burlington Jct. and Wilcox United Methodist Church VBS “Food Truck Race” for ages prekindergarten to sixth grade. It will be held at the Wilcox UMC. The program will be at 10:30 am, Sunday, July 23. To register, email mamartinfaith@gmail.com.

• August 6-9 – The Bridge’s VBS “Totally 80s” will be held for prekindergarten through fourth grade, from 6 to 8 pm. A free dinner for children only will be from 6 to 6:30 pm. Preregistration will open the first week of Jul