By Morgan Guyer

The Nodaway Valley Thunder Football Team fell to East Atchison 34-46 in Burlington Jct. on November 3.

It was a perfect start to the game for the Thunder, as Freshman Tye Hoyt took back the opening kick off for a touchdown. East Atchison had answers however, scoring three touchdowns to take a 22-6 lead early in the second quarter. Nodaway Valley would fight back however, adding two touchdowns to make it a 22-20 game at halftime.

The second half was more of the same for East Atchison, as they rattled off three more touchdowns in the third quarter, opening up a commanding 46-20 lead. The Thunder would add a few late scores, but there wasn’t enough time for Nodaway Valley to stage a comeback.

The Thunder end their season going as far as the Class 1 District 6 Semifinal, and with a program best 7-3 record. The team scored over 40 points five different times this season.