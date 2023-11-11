The Nodaway County Historical Society will induct a local person into the Stairway of the Stars at 1 pm, Sunday, November 12.

The event will be held at the museum located at 110 N. Walnut, Maryville.

The society will be honoring Dr. Joe Powell as its 2023 inductee into the Stairway of Stars. Powell and his practice, the Nodaway Veterinary Clinic, have served Nodaway County since 1965.

Over the last 58 years, Powell spearheaded statewide initiatives, assisted local ranchers in establishing international breeding programs and won numerous awards, including Veterinary of the Year from the Missouri Veterinary Medical Association in 1985.

This program is free and open to the public. The Stairway of Stars recognizes notable individuals from Nodaway County who have had an impact on a national or international level.