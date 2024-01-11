Diane Adelle Dippel Sederburg, 84, died Saturday, January 6, 2024.

She was born October 4, 1939, in Bonapart, IA, to Ernest Sr. and Adelle Dippel. In 1944, the family moved to Shenandoah, IA, where she graduated from high school.

She married Duane “Ossie” Sederburg. He preceded her in death.

Mrs. Sederburg was a homemaker. After her children graduated from high school, she went back to college. She graduated summa cum laude with an accounting degree from Tarkio College. She moved to the Kansas City area where she went to work for the IRS until retirement.

Services will be at 2 pm, Saturday, January 13 at the Burlington Jct. United Methodist Church. Burial will be at the Ohio Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church.

