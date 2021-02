Graham Lions meal will be dine-in, also curbside

The Graham Lions Club will host a catfish filets, mountain oysters and chicken fry from 4:30 to 7 pm, Saturday, February 6 at the Graham Community Building. The cost is $12 and meals can be enjoyed by dining in or picking up curbside.

Parnell AL to hold breakfast

The Parnell American Legion Post 528 will hold a fundraiser pancake breakfast from 8 am to noon, Sunday, February 7 at the Legion Hall. Free will donation.