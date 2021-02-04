Presiding Commissioner Bill Walker called the meeting of the Nodaway County Commission to order at the commissioner’s office. In attendance: Walker, Chris Burns, Scott Walk, associate commissioners and Melinda Patton, county clerk.

Burns made a motion to approve the agenda as presented. The motion passed. Walk made a motion to approve prior commission minutes dated 1/28/2021. The motion passed.

Public Comment: None

Approved: Inventory transfer and disposal form for sheriff’s office; recorder fee report for January 2021; clerk fee report for January 2021.

Accounts Payable: checks #77882-77924

Requisitions: County commission to The Ministry Center for a donation; sheriff to 911 Custom for equipment.

The commission reviewed the following information received by mail or email: Great Northwest 2021 legislative priorities, Nodaway Township and Jefferson Township financial statement.

Steve and Kim Wells, owners of Barnard Processing, came in to speak with the commission regarding guidance on next steps due to issues they are having with their sewer system.

Updates were given on the progress of the jail cleanup. Josh Fisher was given the go ahead to start on the ceiling tile replacements now that the air neutralization has been completed. Quotes for the painting of the jail were reviewed and calls made for clarification. After discussion, DS Painting was approved to begin work on the jail painting as his bid allowed for the least amount of time, which would get the jail open sooner and get inmates back in the county jail. Also looked over a quote from Continental Fire Sprinkler Company. Major Scott Wedlock came in to discuss progress on the jail.

At 8:47 am, Human Resource Director Tammy Carter and Collector/Treasurer Marilyn Jenkins requested a closed session to discuss personnel. Burns made a motion to go into an emergency closed session. All approved.

At 9:07 am, Burns made a motion to go back into open session.All approved.

With Carter, the commission discussed the status of the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) appeals process. An email was responded to on the Request For Information (RFI.)

The commission approved the advertisement for the 2021 CART rock bid. Calls were made to both Schildberg Construction and Norris Quarries to discuss the bid. The bid was sent out to the paper and placed on the county website. Closing date for all sealed bids is 10 am March 11, 2021 in the office of the county clerk. Sealed bids will be opened at that time in the office of the county commission.

The bid notice for lawn care at the county courthouse and jail sites was reviewed, changed and approved. The notice was sent to a local paper for publication and added to the county website. Closing date for all sealed bids is 9 am, March 16, 2021 in the office of the county clerk. Sealed bids will be opened at that time in the office of the county commission.

Matt Williams, sales representative with GSI, called to touch base with the commission.

A resident of White Cloud Township stopped in to discuss a drainage tile issue he is having after the windfarm had done work. A message was left for Tyler Brooks, Enel, to discuss.

Burns made a motion to adjourn for lunch. All in favor.

Bryan Sobotka, Jackson Township Fire Protection District, called in to invite the commission to come see the changes they were able to make with the CARES money. The commission set up at 10 am, Thursday, January 4 to do a site visit.

A Green Township resident stopped to question if Road #535 had been closed.

A Monroe Township resident came in to discuss the width of a turn on Road #805 that is within the windmill footprint. The resident would also like the commission to look at a tube issue at the intersection of Road #575 and #812 at the intersection of Monroe and Polk Townships, that is not draining properly.

The Commission spoke with Sheriff Randy Strong, Major Scott Wedlock and Captain Austin Hann about current payroll, hours worked and open positions within the department. Also present: Jenkins and Carter. Patton discussed an email from the adjuster requesting estimates provided to date.

Burns made a motion to commission adjourn until 2/4/2021.