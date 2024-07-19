The 2024 Punkin Show is themed “Third Punkin from the Sun” and will be Thursday, July 25; Friday, July 26; Saturday, July 27; and Sunday, July 28 in Skidmore.

The event begins at 7 pm, Thursday with the Queen Contest at the Skidmore Methodist Church.

Friday’s activities are:

• 4 to 7 pm, Skidmore Depot Museum is open.

• 5 pm to close and Saturday at 8 am, Punkin Central: gun raffle, shirts, 50/50 and donkey drop.

• 5 to 8 pm, Quilt show at Newton Hall; quilts are entered from 2 to 4 pm; food, business and game vendors.

• 6 to 10 pm, Garden tractor pull.

Saturday’s schedule is:

• 7 am, 5K Run/Walk fundraiser for Nodaway Valley junior high cheerleaders.

• 7 to 9 am, Tractor/antique car show registration, $10 fee, north of State Barn.

• 8 to 10 am, Smoke off registration, contact Luke Coffelt at 660.254.4120.

• 9 am, Horseshoe tournament, $5 fee; baby show on the stage for ages birth to two years.

• 9 to 10:30 am, Parade registration in the tent by State Barn.

• 9 am to 5 pm, Quilt show at Newton Hall. Quilts need to be picked up by 5:30 pm; winners at 7 pm.

• 9:30 am, Little Mr. and Miss Punkin Show on the stage for ages three to six.

• 10 am to 4 pm, Depot Museum is open.

• 10:30 am, tractor/antique car show winners announced.

• 11 am, parade.

• 12:45 pm, ping pong ball drop.

• 1 pm, frog jumping contest, bring your own or use those provided.

• 2 pm, skillet throw for the ladies.

• 2:30 pm, tire toss for the guys.

• 3 pm, farmers’ relay.

• 4 pm, Junior farmers’ relay.

• 5 to 6:30 pm, cake walk at the shelter house; meat judging from the Smoke Off.

• 7 pm, approximately, 50/50 winner, gun raffle winner, quilt show winners announced; meat auction.

• 8 to 10 pm, Dating Sarah will be performing.

On Sunday, at 10:30 am, a community Church Service at the shelter house with a pot luck meal to follow.