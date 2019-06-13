Some of Deluxe Corporation’s first and second shift employees gathered to accept the 2019 The Ministry Center Corporate Challenge traveling plaque, held by employee Sandy Andrews, next to The Ministry Center Director Merlin Atkins and Board President Jonathan Mitchell.

This is the third year Deluxe has won the challenge, this time with 67 points per employee. Also participating were Bank Midwest, Wells Bank and Nodaway Valley Bank. The collection netted The Ministry Center $1,758 and 397 pounds of food.

“Deluxe is proud to be able to support this community,” Plant Manager Phil Larabee said. “I think it’s a great community event that we can rally our employees around and they love doing it.”