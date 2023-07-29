Terry Lynn Van Houtan, 62, Sedalia, died Wednesday, July 18, 2023, in Sedalia.

She was born June 4, 1962, in Albany, to Larry Gladfelder and Patricia McGeorge Gladfelder.

Ms. Van Houtan had worked in food service for many years.

She was of the Baptist faith.

She was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Quinton Gladfelder.

She is survived by three sons, Brian, Michael and Joseph Hembrough; two brothers, Gary Gladfelter, Sedalia, and Brian Lovell, North Carolina; two sisters, Sherry Bougher, Sedalia, and Roxanna Holiday, St. Joseph; stepsister, Tammy Baker, Lexington; nieces and nephews.

Ms. Van Houtan’s body has been cremated. Graveside services will be at 2 pm, Saturday, July 29 at the Weathermon Cemetery, Guilford.

Online condolences may be left at bramfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Bram Funeral Home, Maryville.